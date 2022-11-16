Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.35 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,453.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 135,258 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.3% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,856.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 337,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after acquiring an additional 320,200 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,028.4% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,150.9% in the second quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 53,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,653.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 48,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 287,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,977,635 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.81 and its 200-day moving average is $117.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.81, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

