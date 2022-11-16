SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on SIG Group from CHF 27.10 to CHF 27 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

SIG Group Stock Performance

SCBGF opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. SIG Group has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

About SIG Group

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

