Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 295.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Silgan were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 110.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 439.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Silgan by 65.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Silgan Price Performance

Silgan Announces Dividend

SLGN opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $50.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Stories

