Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 1,618.6% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at $646,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at $989,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYC opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34.

