Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Price Target Raised to €272.00

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €263.00 ($271.13) to €272.00 ($280.41) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Soitec from €190.00 ($195.88) to €170.00 ($175.26) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. New Street Research began coverage on Soitec in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Soitec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.83.

Soitec Price Performance

SLOIY stock opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. Soitec has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average of $80.26.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

