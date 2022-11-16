State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 18,104 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 9,338.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

CERT opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -519.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $685,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,860.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

