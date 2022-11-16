State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 266,843 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 556.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,785 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,843 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SXC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

NYSE SXC opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $706.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

