State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 4,174 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 157,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,877,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 57.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of VAC stock opened at $146.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.