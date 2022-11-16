State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,174,000 after buying an additional 1,186,014 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.67. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,658,887 shares in the company, valued at $198,677,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,658,887 shares in the company, valued at $198,677,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,352,357.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,300,416.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,689 shares of company stock worth $5,610,356 over the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCOR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Get Rating

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

