State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,321 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Harmonic by 18.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 480,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,050,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,458,000 after acquiring an additional 428,566 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Trading Up 1.9 %

Harmonic stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $2,108,178.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 298,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,964.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,516,904. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

