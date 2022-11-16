State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 249.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,773 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,226 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Yelp were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth $204,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 298,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,527,191.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $211,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 298,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,527,191.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,547 shares of company stock worth $975,878. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

