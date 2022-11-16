State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 12,427 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 27.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Power Integrations Trading Up 5.5 %

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.77. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $110.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,981.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,981.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,221 shares of company stock worth $641,821. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

