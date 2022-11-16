State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 36,128 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 8.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 16.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 206,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHPT. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 437,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,889,173.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 955,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,431,470.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $48,998.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 437,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,889,173.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,753 in the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

