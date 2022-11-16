State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,490 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,626 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRIP. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

