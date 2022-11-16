State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 565.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of AVNT opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Avient’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

