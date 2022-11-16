State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWAV. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 34.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 62.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $5,180,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $253.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.32 and a 200 day moving average of $231.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84 and a beta of 1.03. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.87, for a total transaction of $875,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,768.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.21, for a total transaction of $321,431.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,670,282.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.87, for a total transaction of $875,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,768.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,829 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.