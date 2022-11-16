State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWAV. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 34.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 62.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $5,180,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $253.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.32 and a 200 day moving average of $231.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84 and a beta of 1.03. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.
ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.
