State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Switch were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Switch by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Switch by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Stock Performance

Shares of SWCH opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Switch Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Switch

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,353,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,924,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,098.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Articles

