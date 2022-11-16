State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,354 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 755,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $6,749,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 71,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertiv Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vertiv stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -244.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $27.33.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.