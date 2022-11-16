State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,071 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 26,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 251.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

