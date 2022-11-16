State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 171,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 55,934 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 14.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 63.0% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 52,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $281,477.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,763 shares of company stock worth $1,670,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

