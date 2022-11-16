State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.08 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after purchasing an additional 257,402 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $34,753,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,589,000.

Chart Industries stock opened at $126.49 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.53 and its 200-day moving average is $187.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.79.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

