State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.27 Million Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Steelcase by 227.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,436,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,016 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 1,752.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,525,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,112 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 17.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,307,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Steelcase by 82.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 799,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Steelcase by 89.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,667,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 786,577 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCS shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Steelcase Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SCS stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $941.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.72%.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster bought 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,830.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.