State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,096,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,274,000 after purchasing an additional 520,069 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2,061.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 136,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 124,193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 97,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,758,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $721.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

