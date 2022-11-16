State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.48 Million Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Carvana by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $304.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In related news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carvana news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 118,000 shares of company stock worth $1,052,300. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

