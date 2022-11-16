State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.57 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 265,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 149,403 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares in the company, valued at $46,944,936.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,383. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSCC opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

