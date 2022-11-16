State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 40,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Upstart by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Upstart by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $247.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,364 shares of company stock worth $83,313. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.