State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $36.43.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JWN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

