State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $166.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In related news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares in the company, valued at $250,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

