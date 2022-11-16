State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,643 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Griffon were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at $1,827,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter valued at about $609,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 44.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Griffon by 14.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 272,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 34,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

