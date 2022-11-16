State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $2.73 Million in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,190 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in UiPath by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in UiPath by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of PATH opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $56.11.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. UiPath’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,376 shares in the company, valued at $19,535,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,376 shares in the company, valued at $19,535,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,276.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,500 shares of company stock worth $964,209. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

