State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at $9,129,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,513,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,433,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 84.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 30,714 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4,714.9% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at $304,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

