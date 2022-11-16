State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Copa were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 210.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 16.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 96.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPA opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average of $69.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

