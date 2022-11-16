State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,943 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,965,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,198,000 after purchasing an additional 962,082 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,590,000 after acquiring an additional 918,958 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,902,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $21,785,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 3,117.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 499,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 484,257 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of -0.23. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.