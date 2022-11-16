State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 4,554 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $130.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

