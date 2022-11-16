State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 74,293 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 74,293 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth $403,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth $296,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth $529,000. Institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE KRO opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.11. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.