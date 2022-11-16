State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 9,057 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $498,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $342,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 129,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 39.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Telephone and Data Systems

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDS. Raymond James lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.