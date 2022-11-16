State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases Shares of 78,740 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 81.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 153.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,010 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 22.9% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,727,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,971,000 after purchasing an additional 508,556 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 559.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 34.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,068,000 after purchasing an additional 635,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Doximity Trading Up 5.9 %

About Doximity

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

