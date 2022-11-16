State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 54.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

