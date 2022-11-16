State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,800 shares of company stock worth $81,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSXMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.