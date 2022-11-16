State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ubiquiti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of UI opened at $292.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.98 and a 200-day moving average of $307.68. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.15 and a 52 week high of $350.63.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $443.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.97 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

