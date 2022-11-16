State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,323 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,433,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 41.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $30,161.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 174,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,545.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $30,161.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,545.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,036,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,540.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,399 shares of company stock worth $1,490,695 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

PRDO opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

