State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,567 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,633,621.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,633,621.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $2,073,458. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

