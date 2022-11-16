State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 19,272 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,272 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth $208,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 19.3% in the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 27,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Navient to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

