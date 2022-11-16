State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,099 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 26.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 125.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 19.2% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $517,466.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,515.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,457.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $517,466.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,515.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,874. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 5.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $38.78.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

