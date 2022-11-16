State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,685 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 267,800.0% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

VSCO opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

