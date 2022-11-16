State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,040 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 143.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 86,040 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 539,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,519,000 after purchasing an additional 70,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 470,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,678,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $43,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Joshua Sosland bought 368 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.81 per share, for a total transaction of $30,474.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,670.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,713 shares of company stock worth $2,063,662. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMB Financial Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average is $88.88. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $77.48 and a 1-year high of $112.24.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

UMB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

