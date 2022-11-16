State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,250 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth $216,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 109.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 160,185.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $763,000.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.26.

KBR Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.