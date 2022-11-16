State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,370 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,815 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $12,972,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $486,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,988,000 after buying an additional 284,165 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Matador Resources Stock Up 2.9 %

MTDR stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 3.58.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.