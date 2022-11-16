State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 50,285 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,285 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,708,000 after acquiring an additional 451,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,158,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,498,000 after acquiring an additional 643,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETRN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.