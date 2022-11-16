State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,175 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZG opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.50. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

